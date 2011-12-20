advertisement
Sexyzone

Sexyzone
By Tyler Gray

The wait is over. The new SexyZone record is just a whisper away. And Tokyo isn’t afraid of a billboard full of frighteningly young-looking boys announcing it, even if one of them has, as WOW points out, “Carol Brady hair.” Lou Pearlman just felt a great disturbance in the force (or his cell mate just moved in the bunk above him).

