The Dog Ate My Celebrity: A New Take On The Fashion Cover

Are we finally seeing the end of the reign of celebrities on fashion magazine covers? Probably not, but Fashion For Men, a new bi-annual men’s mag, is providing a refreshing break from the stale parade of the same famous faces (looking at you, every fashion editor) on style titles.

The new fashion book–and we mean book, the inaugural edition a hard-bound 600-plus pages–was created by Milan Vukmirovic, former editor of France’s L’Officiel Hommes.

The cover is a nod to Givenchy’s rottweiler-themed collection (the T-shirts have been quite a hit in celebrity circles themselves). The canine in question is apparently Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s own rott.

The mag is available at Collette and will be sold worldwide in the coming weeks.