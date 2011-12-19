Honda’s 360-Degree Journey Off The Grid

The third–and final–interactive experience from agency Wieden + Kennedy to promote the 2012 Honda Civic across Europe takes us on a journey to some of earth’s most visually stunning locations. The 360-degree interactive video, part of “The Great Unknown” campaign, is screening on Honda’s YouTube channel enhanced with yellowBird’s 360 player.

The video allows viewers to explore different destinations using a Street View-inspired navigation–tourists can click on arrows to progress forward, but also pause for a 360-degree view of their surroundings. Some of the locations featured in “Off the Grid” are natural wonders, including the nooks and crannies of Antelope Canyon in Arizona and the icy interior of Alaska’s Matanuska Glacier. Others are man-made spectacles like the Neon Museum in Las Vegas–a colorful graveyard for signs from the Stardust and other Vegas casinos and attractions–and the Museo Subacuatico de Arte, an underwater museum home to hundreds of life-size sculptures submerged off the coast of Isla de Mujeres and Cancun to form a reef.

Shot by director Michael Geoghegan and a crew from production company Partizan with a special camera system from Transmission TX, “Off the Grid” is a sometimes trippy tour with the mood achieved through a series of breathtakingly beautiful sites, moody music and a soothing, intermittent voice-over that encourages us to venture into the unknown.

The film catapults us into outer space before bringing us back down to earth and giving us the option of taking an interactive tour of the 2012 Honda Civic.

“Off The Grid,” is the last installment in a campaign that included the recent HTML5 game, “The Experiment,” and the web film “Happy Dog.”