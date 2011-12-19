Absolut’s Extremely Pure Billboard

For the past few years, Absolut has been tapping contemporary artists to interpret the theme of purity. This year, the vodka brand and agency TBWA/Being, Paris commissioned German artist Simon Schubert.

Schubert embraced the notion of purity in his process and in the final work–his poster is made of one sheet of chlorine-free cellulose paper and was created without ink using his folding and shadow technique.

The poster appears in a bus shelter on Avenue de L’Opera in Paris. See the making of below.