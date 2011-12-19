advertisement
Absolut’s Extremely Pure Billboard

By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

For the past few years, Absolut has been tapping contemporary artists to interpret the theme of purity. This year, the vodka brand and agency TBWA/Being, Paris commissioned German artist Simon Schubert.

Schubert embraced the notion of purity in his process and in the final work–his poster is made of one sheet of chlorine-free cellulose paper and was created without ink using his folding and shadow technique.

The poster appears in a bus shelter on Avenue de L’Opera in Paris. See the making of below.

