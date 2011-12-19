When Fonts Give Back: A Thai Typeface For Flood Relief

Areas of Thailand are still suffering from the floods there that affected 13 million people in the country. The Red Cross in Thailand is keeping awareness up and relief dollars flowing with… a typeface. The organization partnered with agency BBDO Thailand to create the Fonts Fights Flood typeface. The font turned flood scenarios–like people being stranded on rooftops–into 66 characters. People can download the font for free, and, of course, make a donation at FontFightsFlood.com.