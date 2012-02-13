4 Lessons From The Social Innovation Hotbed Of Brazil

Last year, I moved from New York to Rio de Janeiro, where Purpose has opened its first overseas office. I have met with local innovators and interacted with all kinds of people on the streets, at the beach, and in botequins (informal bars). These experiences have all enriched my work in social innovation. Besides stimulating my creativity, immersion in a different culture and working in a foreign language have heightened my sense of mindfulness and empathy, reminded me of the virtue of humility, and taught me a few things about what it means to innovate.

Here are some lessons I have learned:

A jeitinho (“little way” in Portuguese) is a way of making do and getting around barriers with the resources that you have on hand. It is an improvisation or a hack.

Editor’s Note The folks at Purpose wrote recently about how emerging economies, like Brazil, should be the focus of future social innovation.

An example of the spirit of jeitinho is Gambiologia, a group of artists who study and create works in the “Brazilian tradition of adapting, improvising, and finding simple creative solutions to problems in daily life that can be applied also to the context of electronic art.” The Gambiologia team presented their creations at the CulturaDigital Festival in Rio last December. These works are a kind of electronic folk art that demonstrate a proud independent spirit of DIY, reuse and re-appropriation of materials and artifacts, and the ingenuity that arises from working with constraints and limitations.

While we often refer to the U.S. as a “melting pot,” in Brazil, the equivalent symbol of cultural mixing is the feijoada. Considered the national dish, feijoada is a hearty stick-to-your-ribs meal consisting of a stew of beans and meat (including pork trimmings like the ears, tail, and feet), rice, collard greens, toasted manioc flour, and orange slices. The provenance of the various ingredients represent Brazil’s blend of European, African, and indigenous cultures. Feijoada is about taking humble ingredients and the nasty bits of meat and making something delicious and sublime.

The electronic bricolage of Gambiologia is like this cultural stew: a beautiful mess, and a triumph of bottom-up experimentation and invention. Another example is the digitally driven Meu Rio movement, which is bringing underrepresented young people into the political and civic life of Rio and advocating for greater political transparency and accountability. Launched in 2011 in partnership with Purpose and IETS, a local NGO, Meu Rio is a kind of organizational feijoada, a hybrid that draws from a variety of existing international models. The Meu Rio recipe includes best practices in online political organizing from groups like Avaaz.org and MoveOn.org; elements of Yes Men-style culture jamming and offline stunts; and tops things off with its own “laboratory” for digital social innovations based on models such as the Sunlight Foundation.

The trope of cannibalism has a long history in Brazilian culture, from the poet Oswald de Andrade’s Cannibal Manifesto in the 1920’s, to the all-encompassing Tropicália movement’s art, theatre, poetry, and music that emerged in the late 1960s. Adherents to the manifesto of cultural cannibalism argue that Brazil’s history essentially began with an act of literal cannibalism, when members of a native tribe ate the Portuguese Bishop Sardinha.