How Social Innovation Could Help Fix Government

Paul Carttar is the director of the Social Innovation Fund , part of the Corporation for National and Community Service . At the SIF, Carttar tries to bring government funding and know-how to bear on the problems facing low-income communities in America.

But that’s where the social innovation comes in. Carttar has found that the best solutions come out of communities, where people are trying to solve real problems, not from Washington, D.C. And that the government can be proactive at growing the solutions that work. This can be done not as a top-down dictator of what works, but rather as catalyst for change by facilitating the best solutions that have already proven successful by the people who know.

This video is part of series of prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

