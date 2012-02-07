advertisement
Walmart Aims To Shrink The Nation’s Waistline By Selling Fewer Sugar, Sodium-Laden Foods

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Walmart, the country’s largest food retailer, announced an initiative today that will cut sodium and added sugar levels from its private-label foods. The retail giant will also introduce the “Great For You” icon, intended to help customers make healthier food decisions. This may be the closest we get to a federal policy on added sugars.

