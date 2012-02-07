advertisement
Russian Scientists Reach Hidden Antarctic Lake

By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

There are unconfirmed reports that a 20-year-long Russian project to reach the Antarctic Lake Vostok–the third largest in the world, which has been buried under 2.2 miles of ice for 20 million years–is now complete. What will scientists find there? If you’ve learned anything from science fiction, it’s not always a good idea to open up things that have been trapped in ice for 20 million years:

