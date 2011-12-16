Happy Socks Builds A Business–And Happiness–Two Feet At A Time

How many pairs of socks do you think the average person buys in a year? The founders of Happy Socks considered that question and saw an opportunity for a new company and a chance to generate some happiness from the ground up.

Socks that make you smile is the philosophy behind Swedish socks and hosiery company Happy Socks. Though simple, it’s a proposition that’s won the brand high-profile collaborations with top fashion names, including photographer Terry Richardson and designer Giles Deacon, and distribution in 50 countries–not bad for a company in business just three years. Though still small, the company is a testament to the value of a collaborate approach, focus on design, and doing one thing well.

It all began on a dull Sunday afternoon in Stockholm in April 2008. Spring was late that year and Happy Socks cofounders Mikael Söderlindh, a former ad agency boss, and Viktor Tell, an illustrator and graphic designer, were feeling jaded.

“I guess we were bored,” says Söderlindh, Happy Socks’ CEO. “Viktor told me about an idea he had for a sock brand called Happy Socks. I Googled how many pairs of socks people buy each year and came up with 12 to 14. Think about the potential market–every Western country: let’s just say around 1 billion people–even 0.01% of this is still a hell of a lot of socks.”

Within three weeks the pair had established the company, found a factory in Turkey, and designed the first products. The business launched selling Happy Socks, priced from $10 U.S. a pair, via its own website in August that same year. Since then it has rolled out market by market selling direct online and via third parties–both big department stores and global online retailers.

Happy Socks isn’t about slapping any old design on a sock, Creative Director Tell is quick to stress: “I didn’t want to do novelty socks–socks with Bart Simpson’s face–but socks featuring strong graphics inspired by anything from culture to architecture.” From the outset, the philosophy was about being fun. “People smile when they see our products and hear our name. Feet are funny,” Söderlindh adds. “With Happy Socks you get a smile, great design, and good quality at a democratic price.”

The same philosophy has shaped Happy Socks’ company culture. The business, based in central Stockholm, is located in a campus-style cluster of 400-year-old cabins grouped around a small garden in one of the city’s parks. Now with a staff of 18 (average age 27), Söderlindh likens the setup to “a small collective: very collaborative”. “We’re not corporate in our way of doing things, though we do have structures–because you can’t play at work without structures,” he says. “The key is trying to be happy, ensuring everyone has a say and also a chance to be as creative as they are.”