Matt Damon , an actor with a flair for an awesome cameo, stars in this seasonal spot for Water.org.

The We Bought A Zoo star appears as “Damon Claus,” asking kids what they want for Christmas, but then peddling the decidedly disappointing Water.org water bottle. Damon gets full marks for performance and for a sense of humor in the face of incontinent kiddies and (worse) Affleck fans.