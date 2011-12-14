advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Hard Chord

A Hard Chord
By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

Randy Bachman (he was big in Canada–look it up) visited Abbey Road Studios and was presented with a maddening choice: he could hear anything at all from the masters of the Beatles catalogue.
He chose the first chord of “Hard Day’s Night.” Here, he explains the process behind that one iconic sound.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life