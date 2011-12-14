advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jason Reitman and Patton Oswalt Do Not Take Kindly to Movie Talkers

Jason Reitman and Patton Oswalt Do Not Take Kindly to Movie Talkers
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

In other Patton Oswalt news, during a recent screening of their film, Young Adult, at the Alamo Drafthouse, director Jason Reitman and star Oswalt recorded a Public Service Announcement about moviegoing etiquette. The short clip pays homage to a now-celebrated irate Alamo customer, whose angry, incoherent rant about being removed from the theater for texting was turned into an Alamo ad.

“At the Alamo Drafthouse, we have a simple rule,” a caption in the video reads. “If you talk or text during a movie, we will kick you out.” In addition to reenacting just such an episode, Oswalt does a dramatic reading of the famous voicemail.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life