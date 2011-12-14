Jason Reitman and Patton Oswalt Do Not Take Kindly to Movie Talkers

In other Patton Oswalt news, during a recent screening of their film, Young Adult, at the Alamo Drafthouse, director Jason Reitman and star Oswalt recorded a Public Service Announcement about moviegoing etiquette. The short clip pays homage to a now-celebrated irate Alamo customer, whose angry, incoherent rant about being removed from the theater for texting was turned into an Alamo ad.
“At the Alamo Drafthouse, we have a simple rule,” a caption in the video reads. “If you talk or text during a movie, we will kick you out.” In addition to reenacting just such an episode, Oswalt does a dramatic reading of the famous voicemail.