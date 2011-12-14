It’s No Wonder: Even Superwomen Have to Fight Against Breast Cancer

It doesn’t take X-ray vision or any other superpower to examine yourself for breast cancer. At least that’s the message the Africa-based Associação da Luta Contra o Cancer is spreading with its latest ad campaign.

In stark close-ups that could double as movie posters, the ALCC’s ads, created by agency DDB Mozambique, feature a handful of artfully rendered female superheroes checking themselves for lumps. Above their shoulders, in a comic book font, a caption reads:

“When we talk about breast cancer, there’s no women or superwomen. Everybody has to do the self-examination monthly. Fight with us against this enemy and, when in doubt, talk with your doctor.”

Previous campaigns the ALCC created to spread awareness have included (NSFW) images of insects literally crawling beneath the skin of a woman’s breast.

While still being effective, the superpowered images on display here take a cool, non-exploitative tact to showing women that the power to save their lives resides in their own hands.