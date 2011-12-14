Spend Two Minutes With Your Planet And David Attenborough

Damn. We got something in our eye again.

Sir David Attenborough, naturalist and BBC voice of natural history, narrates a special rendition of “What a Wonderful World” in this two-minute film.

The spot, created by London agency RKCR/Y&R marks what is said to be Attenborough’s last appearance on the BBC. In it, Attenborough performs his own interpretation of the Louis Armstrong standard, accompanied by footage from BBC’s storied archives.

Over the past 25 years, Attenborough has been the voice of nature films, with credits including the Life series and had been working on BBC series Frozen Planet, which just concluded its run.