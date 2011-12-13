If You Died Today, Who Would Miss You? A New Interactive Film Promo Asks The Hard Questions

The heartbreaking true story of Joyce Vincent, a young woman whose dead body lay undiscovered in a north London flat for three years, is the subject of a bold new drama-documentary opening in British cinemas December 16. It’s the kind of story that sends an existential chill down the spine, but the grim topic has spawned a powerful, innovative interactive online experience on nothing less than the nature of life and our connections with fellow human beings.

In the film, Dreams of a Life, director Carol Morley interweaves interviews with family and friends with imagined scenes from Vincent’s life to contemplate how little we may ever know about each other–a key theme in Dreams of Your Life, the “experience,” commissioned by Film4, the film’s major backer and created by London-based game design studio Hide&Seek.

“Our aim was to create something in the multi-platform space to position the film in a meaningful way–both for those most likely to see it and others we hope we can draw to it through their interest in gaming, literature and art–and that would live on as a timeless piece throughout the film’s lifecycle,” Hilary Perkins, multi-platform commissioning editor, drama & film, at Channel 4, Film4’s owner, explains.

“What we’ve ended up with is a world away from a conventional film trailer and very different to the usual online content snack, but response so far has been fantastic.”

Dreams of Your Life is accessed via a dedicated web site where visitors are invited to consider difficult issues about friendship and abuse, death and the passing of time by interacting through a series of meticulously crafted observations made by an anonymous voice and the questions and answers it poses.

Immediately striking is the use of photographic stills rather than moving imagery. There’s no music or sound, either, as the dialogue is conducted solely via the written word with ideas and emotions either underlined or counterpointed by the visual imagery – a sequence of photographs taken through a window.

The view – with its jar of flowers on the window sill, the branches of a tree just outside, and the red brick wall of the block of flats opposite – remains constant. However finer details–such as shifts in light, the changing leaves, the flowers that slowly die, and more–gradually evolve through the time lapse sequence conveying the passing of time.