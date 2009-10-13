Rap Maps: Plotting Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’ on Google

Inspired by the recent map of rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “ Posse On Broadway ,” we decided to plot the points in the virtual tour within a more current hip-hop hit: Jay-Z’s Empire State of Mind, from his most recent album, Blueprint 3. The full map’s here .



View Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” in a larger map

Note the corresponding lyrics at each point. Word is, Jay’s shooting a video for the song at some of the locations he mentions (including 560 State Street, which New York magazine recently visited). Perhaps our map will help his producers.

Consider this the 2.0 version of Ludacris’ Area Codes, in which he lyrically (and, we might add, chauvinistically) pinpoints the destinations of his various “hos.” See a slightly less interactive map of that one here.

Got a rap map? Link us in the comments section. Feel free to tackle “I’ve Been Everywhere” by Johnny Cash, too.