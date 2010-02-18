Man Made Music Tells Sonic Stories With a Little Help from Grammy Winners

It’s one thing to pen a jingle. “I’m telling stories,” says Joel Beckerman, the award-winning founder and President of Man Made Music. The idea is that sounds–from the lowliest chime to the most intricate composition, like Beckerman’s rework of the NBC Nightly News theme with its original award-winning composer John Williams–evoke emotions and memories and help create narratives.

Beckerman’s done that by connecting the Black Eyed Peas and their so-bad-it’s-unforgettable “I Gotta Feeling” with CBS, who has the song on heavy rotation during all sorts of promos. He enlisted six-time Grammy winner John Legend (above) to stunningly cover U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” for The History Channel’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. documentary, King.

“There was a moment when I paused, realizing the enormity of taking on such a great, classic, signature song, but John really rose to the occasion,” Beckerman says. “As far as I know, ‘Pride’ has never before been covered by a major artist. The new arrangement is so wonderfully simple and poignant–just John’s voice and piano playing. We were both very happy with how it came out.” On another happy note, Beckerman’s been able to grow his business 200% in the middle of one of the worst times in music industry history. Odds are, you’ve heard his work, even if you’ve never heard his or Man Made Music’s name. Check out the video below for proof.