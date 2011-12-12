Storytelling 2.0: Cowbird Classes Up Our Communication

Our standard mode of written expression, which started as letter writing, currently hovers around the level of the tweet–140-character missives about anything (or nothing) at all. Perhaps not for long, though.

Last week, Internet innovator and artist Jonathan Harris launched Cowbird, a space on the web for housing deeper and more personal storytelling. It’s a project that aspires to no less than building a comprehensive public library of human experience.

“It wasn’t clear to me how there was going to be another level of compression after tweets, unless we reverted to monosyllabic grunts,” Harris says. “I thought we would hit some kind of wall, bounce back in the other direction, and people would start craving a little more depth.”

Cowbird takes the deliberate, cow-like pacing of traditional storytelling media such as the novel, and gooses it with the quick-hit bird-like qualities of Facebook and Twitter. Users within a small community of storytellers handpicked by Harris post images and accompanying text, and continue doing so until a larger narrative begins to reveal itself.

“There are things that happen now in the world which are so large and global and quickly changing and hard to really understand, but are touching millions of people’s lives in one way or another,” Harris says. For recent examples of such events, which he dubs “sagas,” Harris lists the earthquake in Japan, Arab Spring, and the Occupy movement. “These types of rapidly changing events are hard for the mainstream media to write about because they tend to take a 10,000-foot view and summarize it, rather than getting in any real depth.”

It’s not just mass media either–on an individual level, people have been describing their personal stories with less range too. Harris’ “We Feel Fine” project, which culminated with a book in 2009, tracked usage of sentences containing the words “I feel” or “I am feeling” on over 12 million personal blogs around the world. When he started tracking, usage was at about 20,000 utterances per day; now it’s about 8,000. This decrease is partially explainable by a lack of input from Facebook, which has absorbed some of the personal storytelling that would have been on blogs, but not completely. “People aren’t communicating with the same level of depth as they were in the early days of the Internet, and certainly not as much as in the pre-Internet days,” Harris says. “The idea of Cowbird is to try and bring that depth back.”

Image from Occupy Wall Street: Cowbird user Joseph Holmes

The stories on the site are richly interconnected, complete with maps, timelines, dedications, and many other components. The basic structure of Cowbird consists of three levels: stories, diaries, and sagas. The basic story is a photo with text (although these can also include audio and other features.) As more stories are added, they begin to comprise a person’s diary. Users can also flag some stories and diaries as being part of a larger saga–events like the above-mentioned Arab Spring–making them appear in two places. It’s a complex project that Harris has been working on for three years.