Appetite For Disruption: A Tribute To Bill Hicks On His 50th Birthday

In the ’90s What’s Up With That? Seinfeld era of pre-#firstworldproblems observational humor, Bill Hicks was a bristling outlier. What was up with Bill Hicks, really, was his rage. He railed against the evils of corporate greed, was outraged over consumer complacency, fought vehemently for the freedom of expression, and was deeply offended by the criminal unfunniness of Jay Leno. (No doubt, 20 years on, you can relate to one, if not all, of these trangressions.)

Much of his work has been made available over the years, but Rykodisc just released a new EP of previously unreleased material, in honor of his 50th birthday today, with plans for the definitive box set in mid-January.

While alive, his charged diatribes (which made up for in passion what they sometimes lacked in cohesion) were aggravating and off-putting to mainstream audiences, as evidenced by an infamous appearance (or rather, non-appearance) with on David Letterman that was rectified years later by the late-night host.

His caustic, anti-establishment humor has inspired a spectrum of hugely popular comics and artists, from David Cross to Russell Brand to Tom Waits.

Nearly 20 years after his death at 32 from cancer-related illness, Hicks’ body of work is worth a revisit in this age of unrest. Granted, in this cultural climate of self-promotion and personal branding–promoted here on this very website–Hicks’ notions about “selling out” seem contradictory and quaint. But Hicks saw comedians as artists, with integrity, autonomy, and the freedom to speak your mind as the ultimate goal–a goal something any creative mind can get behind.

In honor of what would’ve been his 50th year, we present a series of some of Bill Hicks’ best material. Warning: NSFW–particularly if you work in marketing or advertising.

