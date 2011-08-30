Screw*d In The Bayou: Craftsman Gets Real, Interactive

It’s a poor workman who appears in a new reality-based campaign for Craftsman. And, if things go wrong, he won’t be blaming his tools.

The new Craftsman “Screw*d” campaign revolves around Alan Weischedel, an acknowledged un-handy man who today will be dropped deep in the Louisiana bayou to navigate a series of hands-on challenges. He’ll be assisted by some Craftsman tools and an online community of people who know their ball peens from their dead blows. Weischedel’s immediate goal is survival. Craftsman hopes to inspire a new market of DIY-ers to grab some new tools and get to work. Along the way, producers of Screw*d are getting their own lessons in real-time, social media-enhanced storytelling in the middle of nowhere.

The campaign, created out of Y&R Chicago and produced (coincidentally) by Tool, is equal parts branded content, reality series, and interactive live-action adventure; think of it as The Truman Show meets Survivor. It’s a community-driven participatory adventure, where the crowd is partly responsible for the outcome.

After putting a call out a few months back to the carpentry-challenged, Craftsman selected actor and independent film-maker Alan Weischedel as the star of the campaign, both because of his overall lack of tool know-how, and because he had a compelling story that speaks to younger Americans who haven’t put in a lot of hammer time. While his grandfather was a clock maker, and his father was a tinkerer, Weischedel says he used to practice his trumpet in the workshop while his dad completed projects. “My dad showed me stuff,” he says. “I just never paid attention long enough to do that type of thing.”

To prepare him for his first “drop,” Craftsman put Weischedel into a two-week boot camp near Chicago, where he learned basic tool usage through a series of tasks, such as building a bed frame, crafting a paddle, and fashioning a desk from scratch. From August 30th through October 23 he’ll be dropped in several remote locations, and presented with increasingly difficult tool-assisted challenges. He’ll get access to Craftsman tools such as a circular saw, hedge trimmers, and a digital level, as well as to tool enthusiasts who are following the campaign on the campaign site, Twitter, and Facebook. In the first segment, for example, Weischedel will have to find a drop point where food and tools await; the audience will be tweeted a terrain map to help him. He then has to build a raft, again, with the audience providing tips.

After each drop, which lasts two days, Weischedel will be brought back for another boot camp. If he gets through the challenges, he’ll win $50,000.