Hot For Teachers: Cannes Schools Young Marketers At The “Creative Academy”

The Cannes Lions was once an event solely for advertising creatives. But it’s been drawing more and more marketers who want to get schooled in brand creativity. This influx of clients, which began in 2003, caused much fretting–all those suits were going to ruin the loose (and often debauched) vibe of the festival. Then it dawned on Cannes veterans that it’s probably a good thing that the people in control of ad budgets were showing an interest in being more “creative.”

And this year the Cannes Lions festival has quietly formalized its role as a school for marketers. At the pinnacle of this transformation is the Creative Academy For Young Marketers, a newly launched week-long educational program for brand custodians to absorb the lessons of advertising’s brightest minds and take action when they return to their jobs. The Academy is free, but enrollment is limited to 30 students who are under 30 years old.

The question is, can creativity be taught?

The headmaster of the new program is one of marketing’s biggest names: Jim Stengel, former global CMO of Procter & Gamble (pictured above). Stengel is now an adjunct professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, the CEO of The Jim Stengel Company, where he consults with major brands, and author of an upcoming book called Grow: How Ideals Power Growth and Profit at the World’s Greatest Companies. His teaching assistants–Suzanne Tosolini, a consultant and former P&G marketing director, and Sanjay Sood, an associate professor of marketing at UCLA Anderson–are no slouches either.

The inaugural semester here on the banks of the Mediterranean includes marketers from Dell, Unilever, Kraft, Yum Brands, P&G, SAB Miller, Visa and the Russian telecom giant MTS. Students, whose titles include Brand Manager, Product Manager, Brand Awareness and Identity Manager and Brand Building Director, come mainly from the U.S. and across Europe (one is from HSBC Indonesia). All of them are at the Cannes festival for the first time.