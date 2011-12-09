MailChimp Grants Employees “Permission To Be Creative”

One day, MailChimp CEO Ben Chestnut discovered that his company had acquired a new tagline. Chestnut hadn’t approved, or even known about this rather significant new bit of corporate identity, but there it was–“Love What You Do”–on the footer of the company website. At most companies, changing a piece of punctuation in a line of ad copy takes three weeks of meetings between about 14 people across six departments. So typically this would be the kind of occasion that terms like “tearing a new one” and “terminated with extreme prejudice” were made for.

But there would be no new orifices created that day. Chestnut, the founder of email marketing and newsletter company MailChimp, does things a little differently. He stormed into the marketing and design departments and demanded they come up with a coloring book called Love What You Do, featuring baby Freddie Chimpenheimer (excerpt: “Hi I’m Freddie. It’s fun to be me! Is it fun to be you?”). Sure, the CEO was a little concerned that he hadn’t known about the tag, but, as he noted in a blog post on the incident, it was “pretty spot-on, so I got over it.”

MailChimp has added a splash of mischief to a product category not known for…well, much of anything. The company’s mascot is a chimp in a mail carrier’s uniform. MailChimp employees brag about office pranks on the website, and a web-enabled Nerf cannon stands guard over the office. The company’s online T-shirt giveaways trigger virtual stampedes. From the beginning, however, that approach has been more than a dotcom posture. The culture of giving people “permission to be creative,” has been one of the keys to MailChimp’s success. The Atlanta-based company today has more than 825,000 subscribers worldwide, including both individuals and organizations like TED, Gawker, Vice, Harmonix and The Economist (Eds. note: and Fast Company–no, we’re not getting a rate break on the back of this piece), and is sending 1.75 billion emails per month. That loose creative culture has also gone hand-in-hand with a deliberate, profits-first approach to growth, that, last year, paid off for MailChimp’s 100 employees in ways that went far beyond job satisfaction.

“Look at the name MailChimp,” says Chestnut. “That was a joke, really.” In 2000, Chestnut and his two cofounders began work on the predecessors of today’s web apps with their company The Rocket Science Group. MailChimp was an internal email tool they designed for a handful of their clients to use, but as a side project.

“We weren’t banking on MailChimp, so we could take risks and be funny, and very non-corporate,” says Chestnut. The email product they had built was going to be called “wee mailer,” because it was small and fun, but they decided on the name MailChimp, Chestnut says, because they told customers, “You’ve got a business to run; don’t code stuff that you could hire a monkey to do.”

Over time, however, MailChimp began demonstrating the fundamentals for scale and profitability that their web development lacked. The transition away from web development started in late 2005, and MailChimp became a full-time pursuit by 2007. As their side project outgrew their more grownup endeavors, the founders refused to let go of the rambunctious attitude that marked their early days.

“You never really know what to expect when you walk into our office,” says cofounder Dan Kurzius, whose solemn duty is maintaining the company’s culture of fun and creativity.

Kurzius once surprised employees by coming to work in a life-sized costume of Freddy the MailChimp mascot, which he and Maydwell Mascots designed in secret over a two-month period.