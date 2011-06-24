Beyond TROMSÖ: How Ikea And Forsman & Bodenfors Seduce Customers

Ikea is the Advertiser of the Year at the 2011 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. This may come as a surprise to U.S. consumers (yes, you, recent college grad/struggling artist/cheapskate), many of whom might be fond of their Ektorp sofa, but don’t think of Ikea as an advertising juggernaut.

In Europe, however, and especially in the company’s native Sweden, Ikea has been responsible for some of the most lauded, discussed, award-winning work in the industry. The retailer has won over 50 Cannes Lions in the past 20 years. Many of Ikea’s spots have been created by Gothenburg-and-Stockholm-based agency Forsman & Bodenfors. (See below for highlights of their Ikea work from the past decade).

The company also has a strong holistic brand approach and a design-driven culture. That is, the fact that you don’t think of Ikea in terms of advertising would probably be just fine with the people from Ikea, says Filip Nilsson, chief creative officer at Forsman & Bodenfors. Nilsson says the company is actually somewhat skeptical about advertising, focusing more of its energy on product and brand experience. And, like other companies that have a whole-brand approach, it is run according to the philosophy of an iconoclastic founder, Ingvar Kamprad, whose “bible” guides the company to focus on being different than others in the market. What does that mean in terms of ads? Ikea wants you to be surprised.