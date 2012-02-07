Pie In The Sky? Domino’s Flips Switch On Times Square Instant Reviews, Takes Transparency To New Level

Domino’s Pizza, which, for the past two years has based its marketing efforts around a very public self-improvement initiative, is taking transparency to (quite literally) new levels. The company is allowing customers to post their unvarnished reviews on a Times Square billboard. This is what happens, apparently, when you take your marketing philosophy from Sun Tzu and his Art of War.

The company, America’s largest pizza delivery chain, has commandeered a giant digital billboard at the famous intersection of 44th Street and Broadway and, starting today, is letting any customer who orders food using the Domino’s Pizza Tracker app the opportunity to share their feedback with hundreds of thousands of Manhattan pedestrians, tourists from around the world, and, well, pretty much everyone else via a web video feed. Barring profanity and irrelevant rants, no comments will be excluded, no matter how negative.

“We’ve had this tracker for about three years, but we felt it was time for a coming out party,” says Domino’s chief marketing officer Russell Weiner. Created by Domino’s agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky, the Domino’s Tracker allows customers who submit their orders online (over 40% now do) to track their food from the oven to their front door, and will even give them the names of the cook and delivery driver. Once the order is received, customers can rate their experience and can leave comments for restaurant staff.

The Times Square ad will run for two hours and 54 minutes per day, and will pull in approximately 700 comments, at a rate of four per minute.

It’s the latest component in a public reinvention campaign that kicked off at the end of 2009 with Pizza Turnaround, which saw Domino’s acknowledging its bad reviews and setting about changing its recipe.

“We were a pizza company, and our pizza needed to be better,” says Weiner. “That’s a tough thing to address.”

Subsequent iterations included “Show Us Your Pizza,” wherein Domino’s asked customers to upload photos of actual pizzas to ShowUsYourPizza.com, with the chance to win cash and an opportunity to have their images used in an ad campaign; the company was also eschewing fancy food photography in favor of undoctored pizza pics. More than 30,000 images of actual pizzas have been uploaded.

But this may be the riskiest gambit yet; disgruntled customers will doubtless take the opportunity to broadcast their displeasure in such a public venue, and the venue itself may in fact spur negativity. “Domino’s has confidence in what they’ve been doing,” says CP+B VP, creative group director Tony Calcao. Negative feedback Calcao, says, gives Domino’s a chance to up its game. “They have a competitive spirit, and anything that gives them a chance to get better, they’re into.”