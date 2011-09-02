NYC’s MTA Takes The 2/3 Train To Yesteryear For HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” Campaign

The MTA is going older school than usual starting Labor Day weekend, compliments of your favorite lovable crime lord, Nucky Thompson.

As part of the “Compliments of Nucky” campaign promoting the September 25 return of period drama Boardwalk Empire, HBO is putting a vintage 1920s train back on the track on New York’s 2 / 3 line (Nucky refers to the show’s central character, played by Steve Buscemi). The train, a real transit museum piece, originally appeared in 1917 operated by the Interborough Rapid Transit system.

On weekends during the month of September, MTA customers can ride the train at the 42nd, 72nd and 96th Street stops. According to HBO, the train features authentic period details like rattan seats, ceiling fans and drop sash windows. Non-period elements include Boardwalk Empire– themed artwork that directs straphangers to the campaign’s Facebook page, where they can get access to Nuck-related perks. On the final weekend, “brand ambassadors” will be outside of the 42nd and 72nd St. stops giving away free metrocards (and, we hope, jugs of hooch with XX on the label).