Kenny Powers Returns For Second K-Swiss Campaign

The sports world has clearly gone pear shaped and Kenny Powers is looking to fix it.

Powers, the fictional star of HBO series Eastbound and Down, is back in his second campaign for K-Swiss shoes, but this time he’s not just a counterintuitive spokesperson, he’s the MFCEO (if you’ve seen the show you’ll know what the extra letters stand for. If not, give it a second).

K-Swiss and agency 72andSunny raised eyebrows last year when they debuted a campaign for K-Swiss’ new Tubes shoe fronted by the foul-mouthed, burned out pitcher character co-created and played by Danny McBride.

The campaign was notable for a few reasons, not least of which was the simple fact that a marketer was putting its brand in the hands of such a spectacularly non-aspirational (fictional) athlete. But the campaign also marked an unusual three-way co-branding exercise, simultaneously promoting Tubes, season 2 of Eastbound, which was scheduled to launch a month after the campaign broke, and a Hollywood star on the rise.

Powers’ return is an indicator of the success of that inaugural campaign, and not just as a giant Eastbound promo. The videos earned millions of views online (a million on FunnyorDie), resulted in a 1256% increase in Facebook fans and landed the brand atop the “biggest buzz” list in industry trade Footwear News. Perhaps more to the point, K-Swiss also reports a 250% increase in online sales post-Powers.

In the first campaign, Powers was introduced as the new Tubes spokesman, appearing alongside real K-Swiss athletes like MMA champ Urijah Faber and linebacker Patrick Willis.

If there were any edges sanded off McBride’s standard portrayal of the Powers character, it wasn’t evident from the stunningly un-PC spots (we first see Powers in a meeting with K-Swiss execs, complaining about an unsatisfactory encounter with a transgender prostitute).