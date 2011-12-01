Gonzo Filmmaker James Bobin Reveals Muppet Movie Easter Eggs!

After a warm and Fozzie (wocka, wocka!) welcome in theaters over Thanksgiving, The Muppets are now a certifiable hit, poised to top the box office this weekend.

It’s been praised as a deft homage to our collective childhood, but there’s a whole other way to appreciate the flick: from the director’s chair.

British director James Bobin has helped create some of most brilliant and pop-culture-savvy characters in television (Da Ali G. Show and Flight of the Conchords) so it may be no surprise he managed to tuck in a mix of unexpected references that go way beyond puppet nostalgia. “For me, The Muppets were about the layers, that you could watch the show repeatedly–which I did as a kid–and find something new,” Bobin says. The filmmaker sat down with Fast Company and revealed the unexpected inspiration and careful crafstmanship behind some of his favorite scenes from The Muppets.