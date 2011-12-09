The Calls Are Coming From Inside The Game!

As CEO of Fourth Wall Studios in Culver City, California, Jim Stewartson has assembled a team of game developers, filmmakers and technology innovators to create what his company calls the next generation of interactive storytelling.

Since 2007, video game veterans Stewartson and founding partners Elan Lee (Chief Creative Officer) and Sean Stewart (Head Writer) have been developing a new transmedia entertainment platform called Rides, which will be the basis of six new franchises. The format is based around video content that viewers, or players, can experience on multiple devices. But what separates these experiences from a typical game is the level of interaction with the stories’ characters, who break the fourth wall and send emails, texts and even call players to push the story forward. In essence, it’s an alternate reality game (ARG), which blends interactivity beyond the computer screen.

“Rides is a system that was designed to allow us to tell a seamless entertainment experience across all of the different platforms that you use in your normal life,” says Stewartson. “It basically turns your life and your electronics into a movie screen.

The first Ride, Home: A Ghost Story (playable in short form here) is a horror story that focuses on two sisters who are searching for their mother in a home straight out of the reality show “Hoarders”. “You can get a phone call from a character while you’re watching them in a video on your browser; you might get a text message while you’re keeping up with the story in another way,” says Stewartson. “It gives us the ability to synchronize all of these different ways of connecting with people into a narrative.”

Stewartson himself was a pioneer of convergence, creating the first wave of online video games for Hollywood films like Star Trek: First Contact, The Fifth Element, Titanic, The Flood, Lost in Space, and Spawn in the ‘90s. While CTO at Eyematic Interfaces, Stewartson was the technical director and designer for Halo 2’s “ilovebees.com,” one of the first alternate reality marketing campaign.

In early 2011, Fourth Wall Studios finalized a $15 million round of financing from Los Angeles-based investor Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, with access to a fund of up to $200 million to finance individual properties. Over the past four years, the majority of that funding has gone into the technology that’s now allowing the first slate of six projects to move forward. In addition to Home, the studio is developing the dark comedy Dirty Work, the horror musical Zombies!, the adventure Gangster Geeks, the post-apocalyptic Flare and the action-packed Cascade.

“We think of this next generation of content as something that’s going to be intimately connected to the way that we live our lives now,” said Stewartson. “The reality is that over the past 15 years we’ve been rewired to multitask and use different devices all of the time within the narrative context of our lives. You’re doing more than one thing at once, whether it’s watching TV while you’re texting, or talking on the phone while you’re browsing the Web. Transmedia to us is just starting to keep up with that transition.”