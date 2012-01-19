Apple’s Education Plans Will Further Fragment An Already Fragmented Industry

Everybody had a good word for Apple’s e-book announcements yesterday–but for vastly different reasons. Educators envision potential cost savings. Publishers see fresh marketing opportunities. But the reality will be far messier. Expect a scrum.

Editor’s Note What about this week’s other big tech announcement? Facebook’s Open Graph is opening up the social network to all sorts of edtech companies who want to change the way we study.

Consider K-12 schools. This set typically spends about $75 to $80 per textbook and then tries to stretch the life of those textbooks out to five to seven years. By pricing individual e-books at $15 a piece–and requiring every student to have a fresh license each year–publishers potentially can earn the same revenue provided they keep up sales. “Most importantly, the student edition isn’t the only thing we sell,” notes Lisa O’Masta, McGraw-Hill’s vice president of marketing for STEM. For instance, McGraw-Hill also offers teacher editions, professional development, and other supporting materials, all of which can amount to more sales.

University students get socked much harder, of course. For instance, students at Indiana University routinely spend between $600 to $900 a semester on books, says Brad Wheeler, vice president of IT at Indiana University and a business school professor. Only 30% to 50% of students sell their books back, he added. As a result, all efforts to reduce those costs are “good, good, good,” says Wheeler.

Any effort to introduce new technologies–and price points–to the publishing model represent a big leap forward.

E-books can look cheaper–at first. But on a campus like Indiana, that wants to be “device agnostic,” there’s a risk that students could wind up having to use (and buy) a half dozen different software systems or learning management tools to unlock the content of their classes.

As a result, Indiana is one of five schools, under the banner of nonprofit Internet2, partnering with learning management system Courseload to offer free e-text from the likes of McGraw-Hill, delivered via Courseload. The school foots the bill for the content and LMS, negotiating for volume discounts. Students get the e-text for free or pay for print texts. McGraw-Hill contends it will balance its budget by saving money on the cost of producing texts, especially specialty titles. But make no mistake: Publishers will evaluate such arrangements, keeping a close eye on the bottom line.

Wheeler is consequently cautious about whether Apple’s e-books will translate into savings for his students. “Apple has long made a lot of money by controlling the user experience,” he says. “They’re trying to do that again here. We’ll see how that shakes out in time.” Even so, he’s quick to add that any effort to introduce new technologies–and price points–to the publishing model represent “a big leap forward.”

For now, however, that big leap may leave academic book buyers facing a dizzying number of choices in how they want to get their content. In the K-12 environment, for instance, McGraw-Hill already offers its school customers subscription content delivered from the cloud (Cinch Learning), a hybrid cloud-textbook approach (ConnectED) and a “student centered” approach (Spark) where students can devise their own avatars–in addition to traditional textbooks and now, their iPad-specific offerings.