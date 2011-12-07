How Improv Everywhere Brought The Mall Santa Musical To Life

An everyday location. A sudden burst of inappropriate activity. Bemused spectators pointing and capturing the scene on their cellphones. Some of those same bemused spectators turning into performers. You know the drill. And you know it because of Charlie Todd, founder of Improv Everywhere.

The performance art collective’s latest stunt is Mall Santa Musical, a viral hit in which a Kris Kringle-commending broadway number erupts at a mall, seemingly out of nowhere, to the delight of dozens of unsuspecting holiday shoppers. Like every other video from this group, it is short, funny, and breezy. It also represents a massive prodcution effort that took a month’s worth of planning to carry out.

One of the first things you might notice about Improv Everywhere, besides the fact that they’ve placed a spectacle in your path, is that the group’s title is a misnomer. “That’s the name I came up with 10 years ago and I’m stuck with it,” says Charlie Todd, the guerilla comedy performance art cooperative’s Svengali. While Todd and his collaborators certainly do have to improvise when dealing with public spaces in an unauthorized way, their events or “missions,” such as last week’s Mall Santa Musical, are highly organized, detailed affairs.

The latest in Improv Everywhere’s series of staged musical numbers, Mall Santa takes place in the titular shopping mecca, where the hoodie-wearing male half of a couple suddenly breaks into song. The object of his serenading desire: a journey to the center of Santa’s lap. Pretty soon, more audience plants become involved and a bevy of mall-goers have stopped what they’re doing to take it all in. Little do they know how much preparation went into this seemingly sporadic moment created just for them.

Each organized stunt the group pulls off starts with Charlie Todd, which is only fitting since he’s the one who established the concept back in 2001. The first “event” was a spontaneous prank wherein Todd pretended to be the musician Ben Folds… and convinced an entire bar of it. Since then, Improv Everywhere has gone on to stage performances all over the world, garnering millions of Youtube hits in the process. Despite the expanded scope, however, the genesis of each mission remains the same.

Improv Everywhere doesn’t have meetings. Although the ideas can come from anyone involved—a few have even been crowdsourced from the IE website—Todd ultimately decides what the next project is each time out, before opening it up to conversation. “Whenever I have a new idea I want to pull off,” he says. “I turn to the senior members of the group to help me make it better.”

The majority of the performers in Improv Everywhere events are actors from the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, whom Todd knows from performing there for 10 years. Mall Santa Musical, for instance, was mostly cast with actors who appeared in previous musicals, based on availability and the role requirements. A casting director friend helped him find the ideal Mall Santa himself, and a little boy who could sing. This latest stunt also gave Todd the chance to work with two friends from The Gregory Brothers, the musical comedy group responsible for Auto-Tune the News. Finding collaborators is only part of the process, however.