On Creating A More Transparent Financial Services Industry

With the most recent financial crisis still fresh on our minds and a double-dip recession looming, the U.S. has doubled down on its efforts to prevent the kind of practices that would lead to another crisis. Most notably, with the creation of a new government bureau–the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) –that has now taken over regulatory authority for consumer financial activity from the FTC, Federal Reserve, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. While the timing of this initiative makes sense, it’s not yet clear how well it will work. The bureau’s primary goal is to protect and educate consumers and regulate bank and non-bank entities in order to prevent large-scale financial disasters, like the most recent mortgage crisis.

I believe that in order to accomplish this, the bureau must maintain a laser-like focus on bringing full transparency to the financial industry. But the definition of transparency that is often used can end up confusing the issue even more: Instead of simply making all numbers available, we need to make the numbers clear and understandable.

As someone leading a technology startup company that is helping Americans better manage and get out of debt, I’ve seen the effects of the most recent crisis firsthand. I’ve been following the progress of the CFPB closely in the hopes that it will be successful in its efforts to protect consumers. In fact, exactly one year ago, my cofounder and I had the opportunity to meet informally with the CFPB (before they had any real authority to take action) to discuss ways of getting better outcomes for consumers. We were very impressed by the caliber of the people we met there. They were optimistic, knowledgeable, and excited to make serious changes to the financial services industry as a whole. In short, they had the same goals in mind that we did when we started ReadyForZero.

Since then, after a controversial recess appointment by the President, the CFPB has added a new leader, Richard Cordray. Now the time has come for the bureau to take action, and there is a lot to do. Not to mention, as Mr. Cordray mentioned in his inaugural public address, “the stakes are high.”

But do we actually need the CFPB or any other regulatory body for that matter to protect us?

The short answer is: Yes, we do. The longer response has more to do with how things get done as opposed to if things should be done. Here’s why this is necessary: Financial products have gotten too complex for the average consumer (in some cases they are too complex for the experts, too). Budgeting and cash flow are hard enough for most American families (especially when there are no jobs). Add a dash of amortization, net present value, retirement, and finance fees and you have a challenge hard enough to stump most graduate students. But managing your money and debt obligations shouldn’t require advanced degrees or specialized knowledge.

Unfortunately, today’s confusion is in part because of product complexity but also because of the new regulatory landscape. New laws sometimes mean companies need to employ creative techniques, techniques which further confuse and frustrate customers. This has the unintended (we hope) side effect of getting them into more serious financial trouble. This, in turn, has a greater negative impact on our economy as a whole.