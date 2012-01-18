advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Keystone XL Pipeline Plan Officially Rejected

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

Marking a rare victory for the environmental community, the $7 billion Keystone XL project, intended to link the Alberta tar sands to refineries in the Gulf of Mexico, was formally rejected today by the Obama administration. But it’s not totally dead: The pipeline’s backers may file a new plan with a new, less dangerous route.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life