What Brands Can Learn From Automakers’ Failures To Go Electric

The internal combustion engine is one of the few remaining things most carmakers actually make. In many cases, the powertrain is the only real “fingerprint” that sets one manufacturer apart from the other.

With the incipient rise of the electric vehicle, it’s bye-bye, fingerprint. Carmakers are scrambling to partner with manufacturers in other sectors to stay competitive under the hood.

Volvo and Daimler are among the companies reaching out to companies like Bosch and Siemens, according to Paul Hockenos in the The New York Times. And it’s forcing them to question their individuality at every step.

Hockenos writes that the carmakers are struggling to put a positive spin on the new alliances, characterizing the ventures as “exploiting synergies” rather than subjugating their mojos.

Incorporating electric powerplants is clearly a necessary innovation for carmakers. The dominance Toyota achieved by pioneering hybrids was a clarion call that even GM heard. But is partnership with electric motor manufacturers going to threaten the individuality of existing car brands? Hardly.

Most companies rely on business units to manufacture and innovate. These units are charged with taking a specific product and perfecting it to stay relevant, dominant, and profitable.

Contrast that with Apple, a company organized around function units. Instead of organizing teams to perfect the iPod or iPad, they focus on perfecting the experience of listening to music or reading.