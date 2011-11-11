“Walking Dead”‘s Gale Anne Hurd: Up To Her Neck In Zombie Guts

With AMC’s The Walking Dead breaking cable rating records and renewed for a third season, the executive producer is now eyeing a full slate of mostly action-adventure films, TV series, and comics in the upcoming months through her production entity, Valhalla Entertainment–including a project with old pal Frank Darabont.

The iconic producer of the Terminator franchise and Aliens still has her hand in films–one that’s being set up at an undisclosed studio, and another, coming-of-age Dakota Fanning drama Very Good Girls, that shoots next year.

And she’s discussing a project with Walking Dead developer Darabont (who AMC fired last summer), which is still under wraps. (Darabont’s office couldn’t comment.) “He’s so talented and a good friend,” says Hurd. “He’s made some of my favorite movies of all time. There would not be a Walking Dead without him.”

For Hurd, who has a reputation for being smart, tough, detailed, loyal, and actor-friendly, it’s a significant pipeline considering her hands-on producing style. “I’m very involved on the set and in post-production,” says Hurd. “I don’t only show up at the wrap party or premiere. I like to get my hands dirty.”

Michael Rooker, who plays Walking Dead’s Merle Dixon, recalls Hurd spending hours on an Atlanta rooftop in 110-degree heat with the rest of the crew, during one of his scenes. “It was grueling conditions, and she never left,” he says. “She kept making sure I had enough water and was doing okay.”

Her hands-on approach and Hurd’s Dead cred are two of the reaons she’s enjoying status as a go-to TV producer–a role she’s relishing. “Getting picked up for a whole season, you have 13 hours to tell character-driven stories, as opposed to two hours with a feature,” she says. “TV affects people’s lives differently, because the characters are invited into their living rooms. And the buzz during the weeks the show is airing is very addictive.”