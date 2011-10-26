“Building An Actual Time Machine Would’ve Been Easier”: The Making Of “Terra Nova”

Being in charge of an epic, Steven Spielberg-backed, eco-themed, sci-fi time-travel tale with digital dinosaurs and a reported $15 million pilot is pressure enough.

Now add a revolving door of writers, mounting executive producers, debate over

pilot length, rain-deluged sets in an Australian rainforest, insufficient footage,

visual effects delays, and a circling vulture press and it’s amazing Terra Nova executive producer Brannon Braga wasn’t carried off in a straightjacket. Good thing sci-fi fans don’t have strong opinions, at least. (A vivid enough emoticon has not yet been invented to indicate the level of sarcasm in that last line.)

“It’s been a hell of a journey,” says Braga, who’s best known for executive-producing Star Trek: Voyager and 24. “Building an actual time machine would’ve been easier.”

Terra Nova, which premieres

Sept. 26 on Fox, chronicles a small colony of settlers lead by Avatar‘s Stephen

Lang, who travel 85 million years back in time from an ecologically ravaged

Earth of 2149 to give civilization a second chance–only to have to contend with

dinosaurs, rival marauders, and each other. Hard to say who has it tougher, Lang’s character or Braga.

“The scope of this show requires a healthy budget and promises a certain

amount of pressure. Plus, I don’t want to screw it up,” Braga tells Fast

Company. “But it isn’t only about having dazzling dinosaurs. At the end of the

day, it’s not a nature documentary. You need people and close-ups of engaging

emotion. No amount of money and budget can create great characters.”