How Real Science Shaped Game “Deus Ex”‘s Tech Magic

Will Rosellini is a science fiction purist. So much so that when his favorite video game– Eidos Montreal’s Deus Ex series–started phoning in the science, he offered to consult for free so their next venture would ring a little more true and present a plausible future of enhanced humans.

Rosellini helms a research company, the Dallas-based MicroTransponder, that develops implantable wireless neurotransmitters to help control disorders such as tinnitus, pain, stroke-induced motor loss, and post-traumatic stress. The technology uses tiny electronic devices inside the body to electrically stimulate, reset, or override faulty nerve cells.

“I was a fan of the first game, which was based on a lot of these ideas,” says Rosellini, a former pitcher with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who went on to get a master’s in computational biology, law degree, MBA, and, soon, PhD in neuroscience. “It’s a thinking man’s shooter game in the sense that it responds to a player’s strategy in different ways. The second game [Deus Ex: Invisible War] was less popular, and I think one of reasons was it got lazy on the science side. When I volunteered to be a science consultant in 2008, I said, ‘Let’s imagine where today’s research can go in 20 years.’ I have a sense what’ll be out in the next 10 years, so the 10 after that wasn’t too difficult to extrapolate. A lot of that science is intertwined with the plot and explained within the game.”

The result–Deus Ex: Human Revolution, a role-playing shooter that comes out August 23–extrapolates MicroTransponder, prosthetics, robotics, and other current augmentation technology into a vision of how technologically enhanced people might gain superhuman abilities and at what cost. Human Revolution is the third in the series, but a prequel to the first game, Deus Ex, which takes place 25 years later and features characters further augmented by nanotechnology. Human Revolution‘s time line is close enough–the year 2027–to plausibly depict how today’s technology might evolve to optimize human performance.