Crowdtap’s Quest To Measure Brand Influence In The Age Of Social Media

Crowdtap , a company that helps brands engage audiences, thinks it has found a better way to measure the success of ad campaigns. Today, the company is issuing a report announcing a new metric, “Brand Influence,” that it claims offers a more accurate measure of a campaign’s success than traditional metrics born before the advent of social media.

At the same time, the Wall Street Journal today reported that ComScore and Nielsen would begin using a metric for Facebook ads more typically used in offline campaigns, a metric called “gross ratings points.”

Why all the fuss over measuring ads? Advertising in any form has always been something of a game of dice. There’s a famous saying attributed to John Wanamaker, the so-called “father of modern advertising”: “I know 50 percent of my advertising is wasted. I just don’t know which 50 percent.” Advertisers online or in print often talk about “impressions”–how many pairs of eyeballs an ad is served to–while advertisers in radio and TV use the term “reach.” Acronyms get thrown about: CPI (cost per impression), CPM (cost per thousand impressions), and of course, the Holy Grail of all metrics, ROI (return on investment).

Even though the Internet has offered new streams of ad-related data, a feeling has remained among online marketers that the common metrics are somehow lacking–which explains the news from both Crowdtap and Facebook.

The maneuvers of Facebook and its associates, though, are very different from Crowdtap’s gambit. Facebook, ComScore, and Nielsen want to migrate a traditional offline metric online; “gross ratings points,” which equal an ad’s “reach” times the frequency at which it’s seen, are common to TV, print, and outdoor advertising. In the opinion of Crowdtap CEO Brandon Evans, though, the news about new Facebook metrics is actually “a move backwards.” Reach, impressions, gross ratings points- these are measures of quantity, he says, but not quality. Sure, a TV spot might reach a million households. But were they paying attention, or taking the dog out until their episode of CSI: Miami came back on? Sure, your ad was served on a half million Facebook web pages. But what fraction of the audience really took note? Sometimes impressions don’t make much of an impression.

Conversely, things that might be counted as a single impression might actually carry a lot of weight, in reality. Take a brand-sponsored college house party, for instance. Maybe just 100 people came, but what if those people are the proverbial big men (and women) on campus? And what if they have thousands of Twitter followers who hang on their every word? And doesn’t it count for something that they were exposed to the brand in question over a two-hour party, instead of a few seconds spent turning over a page of a magazine?

Crowdtap thought there must be a better way to measure all of this, so Evans hired Joanna Seddon, a marketing expert, to conduct a study to figure out what that better way might be. In the end, Seddon and Evans settled on a notion called “Brand Influence,” which takes into account not only quantitative factors like exposure and reach, but also qualitative measures like “intensity” (“How involved is the audience in the message?”) and “proximity” (“How close and trusted is the source?”). The result, hope Evans and Seddon, is a new metric that speaks to an era of advertising where there are a proliferation of new channels, many of which remain something of a Wild West when it comes to measuring return-on-investment. (See, for example, Farhad Manjoo’s recent story in the magazine about what he calls “the I Love Lucy era of social-media marketing, a golden age of unaccountability.”)