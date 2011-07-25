Pixar Artists Create Trickster, Their Own Comic-Con Club For The “Real” Fanboys

After years of watching the Hollywood machine slowly engulf the San Diego Comic-Con, Pixar story artists Scott Morse and Ted Mathot this year have staked out a creators’ enclave across the street from the convention center.

Trickster is a combination bar/store/gallery/symposia happening through Sunday at the San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, offering creator-owned products and a hangout for fans to more intimately engage with comic writers and artists about their craft.

“People created Slamdance because they couldn’t get into Sundance,” says Morse, also an Eisner-winning graphic novelist currently promoting Crime & Terror, published through his imprint, Red Window. “We’re very much a part of Comic-Con. It’s not like they kicked us out. Our artists have booths and are selling their work there. The perception is we broke away from Comic-Con, but that’s not true. We love Comic-Con. We just want to celebrate us and not the Twilight franchise.”

Trickster is offering original art and book sales, daytime workshops on art and storytelling techniques, and evening parties, music, and life-drawing sessions featuring the Gallery Girls, a collective of top Los Angeles art models.