Why Do YouTubers Despise This Animated Copyright Video?

In late March, the official YouTube account posted a new video. “YouTube Copyright School.” For what amounts to a PSA, the video became fairly popular: some 42,000 views inside of a month.

But that didn’t mean it was well liked. As of this morning, the video has 1,184 dislikes, in fact, to 320 likes, an almost four-to-one ratio of hatred.

Matt McGee over at SearchEnglineLand, who drew our attention to this disparity, poses an intriguing research problem.

“There’s no way to tell if they’re rejecting the entire notion of Copyright School, or just the childish and silly video that YouTube made to explain it. “Russell” and “Lumpy”? “Happy Tree Friends”? …. (YouTube wisely turned off comments on that video; the Internet might’ve imploded if they hadn’t.)”

Never inclined to shy away from a challenge, here we would like to dispute that there’s “no way to tell” what exactly users are reacting so negatively to. We can at least rule a few hypotheses out.

Hypothesis 1: YouTube users hate any video featuring Russell, Lumpy, and the Happy Tree Friends.