Urban Graffiti Knitters Are the New, Cozier Christo and Jeanne-Claude

It’s a rare criminal who gets stopped by the police for knitting. But that’s what happened in the shadow of Big Ben, where a covert London posse called Knit the City attempted to cover a Parliament Square telephone box in a knitted cozy, when two bobbies beckoned. “They immediately started questioning us,” says the group’s founder, Lauren O’Farrell. “As soon as I told them it was a craft instead of an art project, they were more amenable. If I’d said it was art, it might have suggested something deep and meaningful. But the looks on people’s faces completely changed. It made their day. To have that kind of effect makes you want to do it more.” Welcome to the quirky world of “graffiti knitting,” a global movement of several hundred artists dedicated to adorning otherwise stoic effigies of urban life–lampposts, statues, mailboxes–with knitted scarves, animals, and wraps. O’Farrell first made headlines when her group Stitch London, which conducts charity events, tied a 550-foot scarf around the lion statutes in Trafalgar Square in 2007. Two years later, she formed Knit the City to satisfy her sneakier side. Armed with code names like Deadly Knitshade (O’Farrell’s handle), the Fastener, and Shorn-a the Dead, Knit the City covered a car barrier in Covent Garden, which was covered by the BBC. It has since gone on to several other clandestine and commissioned projects, including wrapping a Royal Opera House ballerina statue in knitted characters from The Nutcracker, revamping a tube station with a knitted spider’s web complete with dangling insects and fairies, and creating a Valentine’s Day Hubbub of Hearts in Piccadilly Circus, an ode to Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s April 29 nuptials.

HizKnits founder Stephen Houghton, a San Francisco marketing director, sees more cultural than gender differences in yarnbombing approaches. “In the States, you tend to see more decorating or softening of hard objects,” he says. “I met a graffiti knitting group in Paris that had a more satirical take, using knitting to take humorous pokes at statues.” Holland-based Knitted Landscape spruces up Mother Nature–dotting the countryside with knitted rocks, tulips and mushrooms.



"The movement is still small enough so that when you do come across wool in the wild, you give a knowing wink," adds Houghton. "It's about people who play with the environment, rather than the environment being a backdrop to their lives." Photos courtesy Knit the City (top) and Cesar Ortega (bottom).


