The 2010 Black List: Hollywood’s Hottest Unproduced Scripts

Dozens of screenwriters have just been blacklisted–and they’re delighted. Whereas Senator McCarthy’s blacklist ended careers, Franklin Leonard ‘s makes them. His list of the best unproduced screenplays includes a range of zany and intriguing story conceits: a buddy comedy featuring a college-aged Karl Rove, for instance, and a movie where a vampire and a zombie team up to fight off an alien invasion.

Franklin Leonard, who was recently featured as one of Fast Company‘s “Most Creative People,” transformed from an ordinary mid-level development executive into what the Los Angeles Times calls “Hollywood’s most important soothsayer” almost overnight. Back in 2004, buried in lousy screenplay submissions, he shot off an email to some production company executives, asking what the best unproduced screenplays they had recently read were. Leonard culled the data, noted which titles recurred, and sent off a list to some friends.

The list went viral. Within days, people were forwarding it back to Leonard, without even realizing he had authored it. Leonard decided to make it a yearly tradition, cheekily dubbing it the Black List.

Since then, Leonard, a 32-year-old from Columbus, GA, has become an unlikely Hollywood kingmaker. Remember the Oscar-winning “Juno”? It first gathered real buzz through the Black List, along with the Oscar-nominated screenplay, “Lars and the Real Girl.” Catch a flick called “The Social Network”? Another Black List favorite.

“There were end of the year ‘best of’ screenplay lists in Hollywood before the Black List, but they were generally informal affairs put together by a single agency or a small group of assistants,” Leonard tells Fast Company. “People would consume them at the end of the year, but always with the knowledge that the list was implicitly biased in one way or another or not fully representative of a community with a wide ranging taste profile.”