“The Mullet” Speaks: BlackBerry Owners Are More Engaged With Ads

We’re wary of research reports that sound like publicity stunts. But Mojiva , a startup that serves ads to mobile platforms, has some interesting data on its hands–even if it is dubbed the Mullet Report (“business in the front, data in the back”).

Mojiva crunched the numbers on its ad network over Thanksgiving, and offered Fast Company a first look at the surprising result: When it comes to advertising, BlackBerry users are more engaged.

The overall numbers of mobile users surfing the web over the holiday are more or less what you’d expect: Android and iPhone in the lead, Android coming out a little bit ahead. “What we’ve seen across the network on Android is that the user base is growing, and it makes sense for advertisers to ride the wave and get in front of eyeballs,” says Dan Goikhman, Mojiva’s co-founder.

But look at the actual engagement of ads–the clickthrough rate (CTR), below–and the picture is very different. Suddenly, RIM OS users are the best people to serve ads to. The BlackBerry owner is far and away the most likely to engage with an ad–more than twice as likely to do so as an Android user, who might as well be using a Hiptop, Bada, or Linux phone, so stingy is he with his clickthroughs.

“BlackBerry is still a desirable demographic in terms of the business user,” says Goikhman, adding that many “BlackBerry loyalists” hang on to their old RIM devices even after experimenting with an iPhone or Droid.