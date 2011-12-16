Fukushima Declared To Be In “Cold Shutdown”

The Fukushima disaster has been a nine-month-long nightmare for Japan, which has seen radioactive contamination of everything from rice to mushrooms. Today, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda announced that the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant has reached cold shutdown–meaning the reactors are stable and the cooling systems are below 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It will be at least four decades before Japan is able to completely take apart the crippled Fukushima plant.