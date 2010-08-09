If You Want the Big Prize, Start With Mini Milestones

How would you define a successful strategy? I imagine it’s an effective execution which ultimately decides the result. Therefore it’s important both functions of strategy and execution are one in the same family. The best way to get a major plan off the ground is to work towards minor achievements, coupled with practical experience. Get something right before moving onto the next stage–this creates safer and “less riskier” investment to your company.

Practical experience is essential in crafting a successful strategy. “Seasoned players” are best at creating and therefore delivering on the strategy. Young management eager to impress upon their seniors may create greater confidence in proposed direction by establishing smaller, yet important achievements which create clearer direction.

In short; you can create the practical experience yourself by preparing shorter term “mini milestones” which promote endorsement before going ahead on the grand plan from day one. To break it down let’s consider the following process:

1. Think of the END GAME–where is it you ultimately see your vision taking the company or product. Think clearly and explain it so you understand it as if poetry from your mouth. The clearer it sounds usually the easier you see it, which helps. Now in saying this you are simply voicing it to clarify the potential upside of the plan.

2. Now break down your END GAME into a timeline based on ‘mini milestones’ that can be created and measured to accurately evaluate and modify the broader strategy where necessary. As we all know–nothing goes to plan. So prepare for it.

3. Seek management endorsement on the overall PLAN but only sell the short “mini milestones” which require much smaller commitments leading to bigger commitments on success. Work to knock out those ‘mini milestones’ to create company wide support for your next stage.

By following this basic process you make yourself more accountable on your strategy, it gives you greater need to follow effective execution and it leads to practical insights.