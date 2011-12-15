Does Your Brand Need A Reality Check?

Perception versus reality has always been a major source of tension for brands. And sustainability, once heralded as the next big brand advantage, has only made things worse. If you promise people your soap will make them smell nice and it doesn’t, they’ll get over it. If you falsely promise that your soap doesn’t have palm oil from orangutan-displacing plantations, people aren’t nearly as forgiving.

Brands like Patagonia provide shining examples of what can happen when you effectively align perception and reality. Their values, their brand, and their actions all convey the same sustainability message. Using this trifecta to engage more deeply with customers may have contributed to the fact that, during the worst of the recession, their sales continued to climb.

But the Patagonias of the world are few and far between. This point is illustrated by studies like MapChange and the Sustainability Leadership Report. They show that many companies are perceived to be much more sustainable than they actually are, while others are not getting credit for good deeds. Neither situation is enviable.

It can be. In the wrong situation, it can expose a brand to risk or prevent it from maximizing its return on sustainability investment. Apple, for example, is perceived as highly sustainable, thanks in part to sleek design and creative marketing. When supply chain assessments identified weaknesses and not-so-sustainable practices, the dissonance of these findings with the company’s reputation made headlines.

News Corp., on the other hand, has never had much of a good-feeling brand. But in reality, the company has been relatively pro-active on taking leadership positions in sustainability. Talking about News Corp. initiatives always results in the reaction: “I had no idea they were doing that!,” which doesn’t usually equate with positive brand reinforcement.

On the other hand, Nike produces some of the most sustainable sneakers in the world. But the company has chosen to underplay its sustainability chops because brand managers felt the message would conflict with the “authentic athletic performance” brand promise. That said, Nike is well-recognized for sustainability in the green community. Its CSR reports are impressive, and their Considered Design process inspiring.

You might say that Nike has used the perception/reality gap to its advantage. Mainstream consumers perceive the brand to be about performance. Conscious consumers recognize them for their sustainable innovations. Everyone wins.