How Schools’ Poor Infrastructure Can Blunt EdTech Advances

Technology is often more of a spectator sport than anything else. In spite of elegant software like iOS5 and Android’s Ice Cream Sandwich, we are still at the mercy of the nearest cell-phone tower for a simple text message or phone call, or an open Wi-Fi signal to enjoy the latest streaming music app. Then the battery dies. Score Team Software 1, Team Hardware 0. Next up pops Intel’s new matchbox-sized teraflop processor (50 cores in contrast with the four in today’s latest computers) for which software programs haven’t even been conceived. Team Software 1, Team Hardware 2.

Corporate America has grown accustomed to these zigzags, but they can be crippling in schools where budgets are stick-thin. The past year has seen many software edtech startups bloom, with data-crunching, cloud-centric software apps. (Take a peek at EdSurge’s list of 2011 edtech debutants.) Many of these spiffy products, however, demand the latest touch tablets or smartphones or computers, or (just as bad) need a lot of bandwidth.

That makes them useless for schools stuck with mini-tower relics that lack processing power or with limited high-speed broadband. According to the Educational Technology in Public School Districts: Fall 2008 report from the National Center for Education Statistics, only 37% of schools connected to the Internet through a district network enjoyed fiber optic connections (often necessary to connect a large number of students to web apps which require high bandwidth). So while many educators were excited to see YouTube announce a service explicitly designed for schools, few K-12 schools have the bandwidth muscle to turn on KhanAcademy in every class.

Budget-wrangling at local, state, and federal levels complicates the problem. Earlier this year, the NYC Department of Education announced plans for a half-billion dollar upgrade to its IT infrastructure–only two years after reporting that every school had wireless Internet access. While necessary for providing access to the latest edtech tools, and educating students in digital literacy, these type of budget outlays are hard for voters and taxpayers to digest in tough economic times.

But particularly in the second half of 2011, Team Hardware has been on the offensive with a couple of big first downs. The tablet market has matured overnight, bringing with it a broader range in costs. Devices now run from $99 to $799. Alternative Wi-Fi providers, such as Meraki, offer cloud-computing capabilities at a fraction of traditional infrastructure costs.

There are also some intriguing hardware solutions that offer power at bargain basement prices. (One intriguing footnote: All the following technologies were developed outside the U.S.).

In India, the Android-based Aakash Tablet weighed in under $65 retail (although finding one in the U.S. may be tricky right now). Then there is the $25 Raspberry Pi, from the U.K. The Raspberry Pi is a simple Linux machine and ARM processor, intended to help students learn computer programming.