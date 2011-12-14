The Perils Of Creating Companies That Matter

Having a killer app or a genius business idea sometimes seems like a foolproof path to business success. If that business has the added benefit of saving people money while also reducing energy use, what could go wrong? It turns out that just doing the right thing isn’t enough. Having a good idea and developing a good product is a start, but it’s no guarantee of business success.

It’s not about being smart. Even a rocket scientist with over 15 years at NASA can get stuck on the wrong entrepreneurial path. That’s Peter Sharer’s story. Peter and his partner, David Brock, met in 2002 at NASA in Mountain View, California, where they worked together on Doppler weather radar systems, doing atmospheric scientific research and creating software instrumentation. They moved on to work on SOFIA, an airborne telescope project. Together, they created and refined data systems and integrated flight control tools. They enjoyed all kinds of complex, creative scientific work even later assisting researchers at Stanford tracking marine mammals and gathering scientific data.

It’s not about being smart. Even a rocket scientist with over 15 years at NASA can get stuck on the wrong entrepreneurial path.

Sharer and Brock shared a passion for designing systems for data collection and solutions. They envisioned software and hardware that could save end users–usually homeowners or office park landlords–thousands of dollars by calculating and adjusting their energy use. They knew they were on to something when they ran across a primitive version of the software they had in mind already in place at Adobe headquarters and immediately thought of ways of improving it significantly. But, it turns out, it’s not about having the most sustainable product, either.

The pair wrote up their idea for a Clean Tech Open competition in 2006, but didn’t get selected. Undeterred, they both quit their day jobs at a boutique IT consulting firm to found Agilewaves and concentrated on creating a prototype. The first break came the next summer when an architect friend invited them to install the system in his office and in a spec home he was rebuilding in Palo Alto. That was followed by an even luckier break: the updated Craftsman-style home was purchased by one of the first 50 Google employees. The Googler loved their system, and after several months of living in the home, he approached Sharer and Brock about making a personal investment in their company. It was good timing. At that point, Sharer and Brock hadn’t paid themselves in over a year and the resources to grow Agilewaves were scarce.

Finding sufficient financial resources is a common problem for all kinds of startup businesses. Of course, founders want money, so they are free to devote themselves to the new business. But there can be more critical needs. Do you have the resources to market your business, to continue with product development, and to bring in the staff needed to grow quickly and start bringing in revenue? Finding investors isn’t simple, and it has not been an easy task for Sharer and Brock. In fact, that Googler is still their largest investor to date. Luckily, another modest investment came through from an angel, giving them a bit of capital to carry on.

I went to tons of VC meetings and we were never successful.

But when money comes in, the next challenge is to decide how to spend it wisely. Sharer and Brock used most of the angel investment on consultants in an unfruitful attempt to find more money from VCs. Their timing was poor. This was in 2009, in the middle of the recession. Looking back, Sharer feels that it was not necessarily time well spent and that the consultants they retained were not so useful. “I went to tons of VC meetings and we were never successful,” says Sharer. “Looking back, I would not have gone down that path.” He says that factors outside his control–an especially tough investment climate and an immature market for energy efficiency technologies–were to blame. But he also regrets that neither he nor the consultants could properly assess the market conditions.

They made a common mistake for green business entrepreneurs: thinking they were something they were not. His consultants had him run the high-tech playbook and focus on raising VC money. It seems reasonable but it’s not always the best way to go, especially if you can’t promise huge returns with your business plan. Moreover, with limited resources of time and money, pitching VCs can be major distraction from the hard work of finding a market and refining your product to sell in that market. VCs are interested in exponential growth, the kind possible with new software or with radically game-changing technology. Slow, steady growth is not as attractive to them as the potential for the quick home run. But steady growth actually makes more sense in business models where the goal is generating income and refining your product to compete in a defined segment of the consumer marketplace with other products, green and un-green.