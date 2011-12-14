Putting Economics On The Side Of The Environment

Some folks seem to imagine that there’s a small, semi-secret team of economist-bureaucrats in the White House toiling away to scuttle environmental regulations. Others think this office of experts has unleashed a regulatory tsunami on businesses, drowning profits and washing away jobs.

There is, in fact, such a group–though it’s not doing either of those things, at least not intentionally. It’s the unsexy but important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), charged with weighing the economics of any regulation worth more than $100 million. Carefully reviewing the cost-benefit analyses agencies perform for each major rule, these (mostly) economists look to see if the experts have accurately examined whether, say, a rule requiring new scrubbers on smokestacks is worth the price of implementation.

Money is not saved by forgoing public health. It is simply transferred.

Here’s what both sides of the debate need to come to terms with: When it comes to measures that protect public health, strong protections are often (although not always) economically worthwhile. Of all the environmental regulations proposed by the Obama Administration, the vast majority provide public economic benefits far in excess of the costs of complying. This means that, yes, it may cost businesses some cash to clean the air, but if they just continue their polluting ways, the cost is just imposed on the public instead–sometimes many times over.

That hard economic numbers come out in favor of stronger environmental protections should be music to some ears. Pro-environment arguments are certainly strengthened by the fact that clean air and water protections earn more than we pay for them.

Yet rather than play to this major strength, too often advocates see OIRA as an adversary. There seems to be an assumption that the regulatory review deck is stacked against protecting the environment–that no matter what, cost-benefit analyses and the White House officials that review them are not to be trusted.

This sentiment can be seen in a recent report that questioned OIRA’s practice of meeting with members of the business community. The abundance of industry meetings is the result of OIRA’s open door policy, of which environmentalists can (and do) take advantage. The paper pointed to rules changed after these meetings but leaves out how they were changed: Were the changes technical or substantive? Did they strengthen the justification for the rule, or change the policy?