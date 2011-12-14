advertisement
A Crystal Ball Into The Future Of Solar

By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

SunRun–a solar leasing company–has made some predictions about where the solar industry will be headed in the next year. It’s going to be a year of attrition for the industry, but fear not, those that survive will be stronger. And there will be more solar leasing as panels get cheaper and cheaper.

